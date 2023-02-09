Conscripts were transported across the state border: residents of Odessa and the Dnieper exposed

18:06 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

A resident of Odessa organized the illegal transfer of two citizens of Ukraine liable for military service across the state border of Ukraine at checkpoints with the Republic of Moldova and Romania.



The suspect gave them fake documents - birth certificates of three children, which give grounds for leaving Ukraine, and also directed their actions to further cross the border.



The cost of "services" ranged from 4,000 to 5,500 euros.



The man was detained in Odessa. Currently, the suspect has been chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of making a bail - UAH 1 million.



It was also found that the resident. Dnipro, for 2,000 US dollars, promised to forge official documents and ensure that the person liable for military service is included in the Put information database.



This makes it possible to freely travel outside Ukraine as a volunteer.



The man was detained while receiving funds. The issue of choosing a delayed measure of restraint is being decided.



Under the procedural leadership of the Nikolaev Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Central District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Dnipro, both citizens were informed of suspicion of organizing and facilitating the illegal transfer of military conscripts across the state border (h. 3 art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



Pre-trial investigations are carried out by investigators of the National Police with the operational support of the SBU.