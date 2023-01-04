Passed information about checkpoints to the occupiers: a resident of Donbass received 8 years in prison

12:32 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The court found a resident of Dobropolye, Donetsk region, guilty of assisting the activities of a terrorist organization and sentenced her to 8 years in prison.

This was announced on January 4 by the Office of the Attorney General.

The prosecutor proved in court that in March 2022, the woman repeatedly sent text messages to her friend, a member of the "DPR", about the location of checkpoints and the deployment of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the territory of Dobropolye, Pokrovsky district.



The woman sent the data from her own phone to one of the social networks. At the same time, the convict was aware that this information could be used by the enemy to shell the city.



In June 2022, she was detained by law enforcement officers.



Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings was carried out by the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.