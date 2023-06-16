Passportization of the Russian Federation: civilians are intimidated in the occupied territories of the Luhansk region

10:39 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied territories of the Luhansk region, the actions of employees of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs are recorded, who intimidate and force local residents to issue Russian passports, according to the Center for National Resistance.



The organization notes the arrival of employees of the regional departments for migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation to the territory of the Lugansk region, who threaten local residents and claim that without a Russian passport they will lose the opportunity to work, study and receive medical care.



The situation causes serious concern and violates the rights of the local population.