Partisans in Berdyansk left occupiers without power

08:51 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily captured Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region, partisans blew up a transformer substation that provided the barracks of the Russian military.



This was reported on Wednesday, December 14, at the Center for National Resistance.



It is noted that the incident occurred on the evening of December 13. Unknown people used TNT bombs to blow up a transformer substation and a power line pylon.



The substation fed the Kos microdistrict, in which the mobilization units of the Russian army were quartered. As a result of the explosion, their barracks were left without electricity. It is noted that after that, the Russian invaders increased the number of checks, but they could not find the partisans.

"The Center for National Resistance notes that such sabotage is carried out by experienced military men," the CNS noted.

They also called on unprepared people not to be in danger and, if possible, to leave the temporarily occupied territories.