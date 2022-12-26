Partisans in Berdyansk left occupiers without power

In the temporarily captured Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region, partisans blew up a transformer substation that provided the barracks of the Russian military.
This was reported on Wednesday, December 14, at the Center for National Resistance.
It is noted that the incident occurred on the evening of December 13. Unknown people used TNT bombs to blow up a transformer substation and a power line pylon.
The substation fed the Kos microdistrict, in which the mobilization units of the Russian army were quartered. As a result of the explosion, their barracks were left without electricity. It is noted that after that, the Russian invaders increased the number of checks, but they could not find the partisans.
This was reported on Wednesday, December 14, at the Center for National Resistance.
It is noted that the incident occurred on the evening of December 13. Unknown people used TNT bombs to blow up a transformer substation and a power line pylon.
The substation fed the Kos microdistrict, in which the mobilization units of the Russian army were quartered. As a result of the explosion, their barracks were left without electricity. It is noted that after that, the Russian invaders increased the number of checks, but they could not find the partisans.
They also called on unprepared people not to be in danger and, if possible, to leave the temporarily occupied territories.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments