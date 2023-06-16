The fall of the drone in the Chernivtsi region caused a fire and damage

10:49 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of May 25-26, air defense in the Chernivtsi region managed to successfully neutralize a Russian drone, according to information received from the head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration, Ruslan Zaparaniuk.

"At 04:18, a Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the Dniester district of the Chernivtsi region, which led to a fire in the garage and damage to three residential buildings. Two power lines were also damaged by debris. As a result of this incident, the Dniester district was temporarily disconnected electricity for 140 subscribers," Zaparanyuk said in his telegram channel.



So far, no information has been received about the victims of the fall of the drone.