18:10 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU officers managed to identify and in absentia announce suspicions to six representatives of the high command of the Western Military District of the RF Armed Forces who participated in planning, preparing and conducting combat operations against the Defense Forces on the eastern front.



This was reported to the SBU.





This is about:

Deputy Commander of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major General T. M. Trubienko;

Commander of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Ivanaev A. FROM .;

Chief of Staff of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major General Pyataev A. Yu .;

Commander of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District, Major General M. A. Tereshchenko;

commander of the 3rd motorized rifle Vislenskaya Red Banner Order of Suvorov and Kutuzov division of the 20th combined arms army of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Major General Avdeev O. AT .;

Commander of the 144th Guards Motor Rifle Elninskaya Red Banner Order of Suvorov Division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District, Major General Sleptsov V.V.

The SBU says that at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, these Russian generals gave orders to "break through" the state border of Ukraine and storm the settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In addition, they contributed to the creation of occupation administrations during the temporary capture of part of the region.



The evidence of Russians' involvement in the crimes they are accused of in the SBU is called indisputable.



Suspicions were announced under articles of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as planning, preparing, unleashing and waging an aggressive war.



Recall that Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexander Babakov faces a lifelong encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. He became one of the list of suspects in the February 24 main case, which is maintained by the Attorney General's Office.



