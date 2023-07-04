Orcs attacked the city of Pervomaisky with Iskander

16:32 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The troops of the aggressor country attacked the city of Pervomaisky, Kharkiv region, with an Iskander. Now it is preliminary known about 31 victims, of which 9 are children.

"As of 15:00, a significant number of victims are known: 31 people have been hospitalized (9 of them are children, in particular, a 10-month-old baby and a one-year-old child.)," Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, said.

High-rise buildings and cars were also damaged.