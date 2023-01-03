Published the consequences of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk

The head of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region Alexander Goncharenko showed the consequences of yesterday's Russian missile attack. The photos were posted on Facebook on January 3
He specified that as a result of the enemy attack, 34 private houses and eight apartment buildings were damaged.
In addition, one person was injured.
He specified that as a result of the enemy attack, 34 private houses and eight apartment buildings were damaged.
In addition, one person was injured.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments