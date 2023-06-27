Ombudsman: "I interpret the murder of two teenagers in Berdyansk as an extrajudicial execution"

10:32 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, Dmitry Lubinets, said that he interprets the murder of two underage boys in Berdyansk as an extrajudicial execution.

The Ombudsman said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"When the teenagers received suspicions from the investigative committee of the Russian Federation, we immediately turned to Russia. First, to provide us with all the information about them. Secondly, to return Ukrainian children home," Lubinets stressed.

There was also an appeal to the ICRC to urgently visit the guys and do everything to return them to Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to do so.. And the Russian side once again acted like a terrorist. I fully assume that it was an execution and, perhaps, after that there was some kind of staging to allegedly justify the actions of the Russian military," Lubinets said.

Also authorized by the BP said that the relatives of the victims have not yet returned the bodies of teenagers.

Earlier it became known that in the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian military probably killed two teenagers who were allegedly engaged in partisan activities.. This was reported by the Magnolia Child Tracing Service and coordinator of the Human Rights Media Initiative Olga Reshetilova on Facebook.

"We are deeply shocked by the news of the likely murder by the Russians in occupied Berdyansk of two Ukrainian teenagers, including allegedly 16-year-old Tigran Hovhannisyan," Magnolia's Child Tracing Service said in a statement.