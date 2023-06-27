Ombudsman: "I interpret the murder of two teenagers in Berdyansk as an extrajudicial execution"

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, Dmitry Lubinets, said that he interprets the murder of two underage boys in Berdyansk as an extrajudicial execution.
The Ombudsman said this on the air of the United News telethon.
There was also an appeal to the ICRC to urgently visit the guys and do everything to return them to Ukraine.
Also authorized by the BP said that the relatives of the victims have not yet returned the bodies of teenagers.
Earlier it became known that in the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian military probably killed two teenagers who were allegedly engaged in partisan activities.. This was reported by the Magnolia Child Tracing Service and coordinator of the Human Rights Media Initiative Olga Reshetilova on Facebook.
The boys faced up to 20 years in prison.. Rashists claimed that allegedly he and his 16-year-old friend were preparing a sabotage on the Melitopol railway. It is noted that the accusation was preceded by bullying, detention and cruel torture of children and their relatives.
Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the occupiers in the occupied part of the Zaporozhye region, also announced the murder of teenagers.
