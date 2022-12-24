Invaders shelled Kherson region 69 times in a day, 6 people were injured

11:59 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

During the day on December 18, the invaders fired 69 times in the region, six people were injured. And already on the morning of December 19, the military of the Russian Federation hit the center of Kherson, hitting the administrative building.



This was announced by the head of the Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich.

“The enemy hit the peaceful settlements of the region from artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks. Invaders continue to attack residential areas of Kherson. We ended up in an educational institution, a hotel, private and apartment buildings,” he wrote.

It is also known that six people received injuries of varying severity.

On Monday morning, the occupiers made another attack on the center of Kherson, once again damaging the building of the Kherson District Military District.