Invaders inflicted 84 strikes on Zaporozhye region over the past day

15:15 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, on January 24, the occupiers inflicted 84 strikes on the Zaporozhye region. As a result of shelling, 17 settlements were damaged. This is reported by the regional police.

"Yesterday, the Russian military shelled settlements in the Pologovsky and Vasilyevsky directions, more than 20 residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that the troops of the Russian Federation over the past day attacked Tavrichesky, Gulyaipole, Orekhov, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Malinovka, Krasnoye, Volshebnoye, Novoandreevka, Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka, Olgovskoye, Shcherbaki, Pavlovka, Poltavka, Preobrazhenka, Stepnoye, Kamenskoye.

It is also reported that as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation, a 52-year-old resident of the village of Tauride was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to his hands.. After providing medical assistance, the man was released for outpatient treatment.

The police of the Zaporozhye region continues to evacuate the civilian population to safer places and regions. Over the past day, 905 people were evacuated by rail from Zaporozhye to the cities of Lviv, Chop and Kovel, including 93 children.