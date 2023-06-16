Occupiers take Ukrainian children to Russia for propaganda purposes

18:24 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region, the invaders organize the sending of children to Russia under the pretext of "rest".



This information was spread by Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, in his message in the Telegram messenger.



Fedorov noted that the invaders of Melitopol organized another propaganda campaign related to the Children's Day and took the children to summer camps, separating them from their parents.



According to him, it is especially symbolic that buses with children gathered near the 10th gymnasium, which the occupiers fenced off and turned into a kind of "Ministry of Education."



According to information received from Fedorov, in these "camps" children are exposed to Russian propaganda and photographed with portraits of Soviet ancestors.



Moreover, more than 400 children from Akimovka, a settlement in the Zaporozhye region, located near the Sea of Azov, were taken to the Crimea and Russian Yaroslavl.