The occupiers fired almost 30 shells in the Nikopol region

08:55 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On November 30, the Russian invaders launched artillery strikes on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.



This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentin Reznichenko.

"The Russians are not appeased with the shelling of the Nikopol region ...

In the morning, Nikopol itself and the Marganets community were covered with fire from "Gradov" and heavy artillery. Almost 30 shells flew there, "- the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Valentin Reznichenko.

According to the chairman of the OVA, no people were injured as a result of enemy fire, and now representatives of the State Emergency Service are conducting a survey of the shelled territories.