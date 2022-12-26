Occupants fired 30 shells in Dnepropetrovsk region

08:57 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of December 12, the Russians attacked the settlements of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with Grads, Hurricanes and heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko.

Under the fire of the invaders were two communities - Nikopol and Marganets. The enemy sent at least 30 shells there.
 
"There were no dead or wounded.. Representatives of the State Emergency Service continue to examine the affected territories - they find out the details of the shelling," Reznichenko said.