11:24 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In Severodonetsk, the occupiers have come up with a new way to check the availability of empty apartments, as reported by the Luhansk OVA.

"Last year they threatened to evict owners who did not provide proof of ownership of the property.. As a result, some residents returned, despite the destruction and danger in the Russian occupied city.



Now the occupying branch of "Luganskgaz" requires Severodonetsk citizens to pass a check at a certain address to verify the data on the owners of the apartments.

"The occupation administration already has all the necessary information, but the invaders want to influence people by threatening to lose their homes," the Lugansk Regional Police Department said.



The self-proclaimed "LPR" introduced the practice of using mobile crematoriums to avoid paying compensation and benefits to the families of the dead occupiers. One of these crematoriums operates almost around the clock in Kadievka, where the bodies of liquidated fighters of the "people's militia" are delivered.



In the occupied part of the Lugansk region, every public sector worker is required to subscribe to local propaganda publications, such as "Labour Glory" or "Stakhanov banner".



Initially, this practice was extended to employees of the occupation administrations, and now it is being extended to teachers, housing and communal services workers and other state employees.