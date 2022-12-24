The occupiers, in a panic, fleeing from the Kharkiv region, left the documents of the pseudo-police

15:54 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers discovered a cache of important documents that the Russian military did not have time to destroy during the retreat.



This was reported in the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

In the premises of the occupying pseudo-law enforcement agency in Kupyansk, the Russian occupiers kept personnel documents of the majority

pseudo-policemen who worked in fake law enforcement agencies of the occupied territory of Kharkiv region.

Among those seized:

documents and personal files of pseudo-policemen;

characteristics;

employment contracts;

explanations about known "guardians" of ATO/JFO participants;

explanation that the "policemen" were not participants in the ATO/JFO;

timesheets;

copies of passports, including Russian ones, which they managed to get in Kupyansk;

photographs for personal affairs;

questionnaires;

appointment orders, etc.

The department noted that the seized documents are the basis for opening criminal proceedings on the facts of high treason and collaboration activities.



In relation to persons already suspected or accused, the materials will be used as evidence, as well as attached to the cases for a full and comprehensive investigation.