The occupiers arrange a "training" in Mariupol before the arrival of Shoigu

17:22 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupiers of Mariupol organized artillery exercises, taking barreled artillery to the territory of the temporarily captured city. The sounds of explosions are perceived by local residents.



Advisor to the mayor, Petr Andryushchenko, announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, May 18.



According to Andryushchenko, the Russian invaders deployed cannon artillery in the north of Mariupol, in the direction of Volnovakha, and began to conduct "exercises".



As a result, explosions are heard in the Sartan and Kalmius districts. He added that such behavior only exacerbates the suffering of people already affected.



Later, Andryushchenko explained that the invaders organized these artillery exercises to create the illusion of a forward situation before the arrival of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"That's the reason for today's exercises in Mariupol. They want to create the illusion of" advanced "for Shoigu. They complain that they are forced to spend such precious shells on these exercises," Andryushchenko said.

The mayor's adviser also released an audio recording of a telephone conversation with the Russian occupier, in which he explains why they pulled out artillery and started firing, which led to the sounds of explosions in the city.



A soldier from the Russian Federation said that yesterday shells were issued to the military, and today they were ordered to pull out guns and open fire on the field. When asked about the purpose of such actions, they were told that Russian Defense Minister Shoigu would arrive soon.

"The guys are annoyed, they say: 'Let's better destroy him (Shoigu - approx.)'. They decided to arrange a cannonade of shots for him, like in a movie about the war, that he allegedly went to the front line." Andryushchenko said.