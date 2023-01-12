The invaders hit one of the districts of Zaporozhye

On the night of January 12, the invaders launched a missile attack on one of the districts of Zaporozhye. According to preliminary data, people were not injured, said the head of the Zaporozhye regional military administration Alexander Starukh.
He noted that infrastructure facilities were damaged, a fire broke out at the place of "arrival".
Starukh specified that as a result of the attack, private residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
He noted that infrastructure facilities were damaged, a fire broke out at the place of "arrival".
Starukh specified that as a result of the attack, private residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
At 3:08 a.m., an air raid alert was issued in the city, followed shortly after by two explosions.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments