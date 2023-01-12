The invaders hit one of the districts of Zaporozhye

09:03 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of January 12, the invaders launched a missile attack on one of the districts of Zaporozhye. According to preliminary data, people were not injured, said the head of the Zaporozhye regional military administration Alexander Starukh.



He noted that infrastructure facilities were damaged, a fire broke out at the place of "arrival".



Starukh specified that as a result of the attack, private residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

"The amount of damage is being established, all emergency services are working on the spot ... A fragment of an enemy missile was also found," the head of the IVA said.



At 3:08 a.m., an air raid alert was issued in the city, followed shortly after by two explosions.



