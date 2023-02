09:12 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Dnepropetrovsk region was again struck. Russian terrorists shelled Nikopol from barrel artillery at night.



This was announced by the head of the Nikopol RVA Evgeny Yevtushenko on his Telegram channel.

"During the night, the Russian army shelled the city of Nikopol using cannon artillery. Now the sites of the explosions are being examined. No people were hurt," the official said.

He noted that within the limits of other territories of the region, the night passed without shelling and emergencies.