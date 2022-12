11:09 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian invaders are constantly attacking the Kupyansky, Chuguevsky and Kharkov regions with missiles and artillery.



This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

"There is a hit in private households, an educational institution in the Kupyansky district. Around midnight in the village of Bezmyatezhnoye, as a result of rocket attacks by the S-300 air defense system, the lyceum building was damaged by an explosive wave. There were no casualties," the chairman of the UVA said.



According to him, the mine danger in the region remains high. Yesterday, two men were injured in an explosion of ammunition: a 56-year-old and a 62-year-old local residents were hospitalized.