13:13 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 29 and December 30, the Russians in the Donetsk region attacked the entire front line, the temple in the village of Bogatyr was damaged by a rocket attack.



This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kirilenko.



In the Volnovakha direction, Ugledar again found itself under artillery fire, and in the middle of the night Bogatyr of the Velikonovoselkovskaya community experienced two missile strikes. As a result of enemy fire, the windows, doors and facade of the temple were damaged, and the ancillary premises of the cafe were destroyed.



It was also loud in the Kurakhovsky community - power lines were damaged in the village of Ostrom, and in the morning there was shelling of the village of Dalny. Single arrivals were in Marinka and Avdiivka. In addition, yesterday, in the Gorlovsky direction, the Russians launched four missile attacks on Konstantinovka. There were no casualties, but the boarding school, cinema and hostel were damaged.



Periodic shelling was also recorded in the vicinity of the Chasovoyar and Soledar communities. Serebryanka of the Seversk community, as well as Torskoye and Zarechnoye of the Liman community came under shelling in the Lisichansk direction. There were no casualties.