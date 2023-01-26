Invaders hit more than 60 times on the border of Sumy region

08:33 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists, during January 25, inflicted 60 strikes on the border of the Sumy region.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy OVA Dmitry Zhivitsky.
  • In the Yesman community, the enemy hit from self-propelled guns, 19 arrivals. And also in the direction of the border area opened 7 automatic bursts.
  • Belopolskaya community: the enemy shelled the border area from artillery, 20 arrivals.
  • The Russians fired mortars at the Hlukhiv bulk, 13 arrivals.
  • The Znob-Novgorod community was also under mortar fire, 8 arrivals.
Zhivitsky noted that in all cases there were no casualties or damage.