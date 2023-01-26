Invaders hit more than 60 times on the border of Sumy region

08:33 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists, during January 25, inflicted 60 strikes on the border of the Sumy region.



This was announced by the head of the Sumy OVA Dmitry Zhivitsky.

In the Yesman community, the enemy hit from self-propelled guns, 19 arrivals. And also in the direction of the border area opened 7 automatic bursts.

Belopolskaya community: the enemy shelled the border area from artillery, 20 arrivals.

The Russians fired mortars at the Hlukhiv bulk, 13 arrivals.

The Znob-Novgorod community was also under mortar fire, 8 arrivals.

Zhivitsky noted that in all cases there were no casualties or damage.