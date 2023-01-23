Occupiers covered the masses of Sumy region with fire three times

08:35 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on the Novoslobodskaya and Shalyginskaya communities of the Sumy region.



This was announced by the head of the military administration of the Sumy region Dmitry Zhivitsky.



The enemy opened fire on the Novoslobodskaya bulk three times. These were mortar attacks - only 15 arrivals.



The enemy hit the Shalygin bulk once from artillery.



Zhivitsky noted that in both cases there were no casualties or damage.