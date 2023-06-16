The invaders plundered the Kamennaya Mohyla nature reserve in the Zaporozhye region - CNS

06:59 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Trying to destroy the evidence of the ancient history of Ukraine, the Russian army continues to rob and destroy museums and reserves in the occupied territories.. According to the Center for National Resistance (CNS), the Russian invaders took the exhibits from the historical and archaeological reserve Kamennaya Mohyla in the Zaporozhye region and put them on display in the occupied Crimea.

"In the Crimean Museum-Reserve Tauric Chersonese, the occupiers opened an exhibition with 120 archaeological artifacts that were taken out of the Kamennaya Mohyla Museum, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region," the report says.

The CNS said that in January 2023, the “director” of the Tauric Chersonese museum, Elena Morozova, appointed by the occupation administration, said that a delegation had left Crimea to study the funds of the Kamennaya Grave reserve.

The Resistance Center noted that now the Berdyansk Art Museum is also taking place: the occupiers have begun to take out the most valuable paintings from it.

Recall that, according to the information of the representative office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the occupiers plundered the Tauric Chersonese Museum-Reserve in Sevastopol.