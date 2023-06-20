07:49 08 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Center for National Resistance reports that on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, boats are being taken from local residents by Russian invaders.



The purpose of such actions is to reduce the shortage of watercraft in the formations of the RF Armed Forces operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine.



According to the CNS, the logistics of the invaders on the territory of Ukraine causes problems, and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunusbek Yevkurov failed plans to provide Russian units with boats.