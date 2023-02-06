Occupants search and threaten teachers in Melitopol - mayor

08:53 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, Russian terrorists come with searches to teachers and take away their gadgets. Thus, the Russians check whether they work online with children and whether they conduct lessons according to the Ukrainian education program.



On the evening of February 5, in the Telegram channel, said the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.



He noted that the Russians are trying to force Ukrainian teachers to teach children according to the Russian program, but most teachers refuse.

"Out of 22 schools today, Russians want 10 to function somehow. Firstly, there are no students who would agree to go to these schools, and secondly, there are not enough teachers," he said.



According to the mayor, there are currently 2,900 teachers in the city, less than 300 have agreed to cooperate with the enemy. He stressed that mainly technical workers of educational institutions agreed to cooperate with the enemy.

"The teachers hardly agreed. Not a single school director, kindergarten director agreed to cooperate with the enemy. Therefore, today there is no educational space, but there is rashist propaganda. They make our children sing the Russian anthem, draw letters to some Russian soldier in kindergartens," Fedorov said.

As the mayor of Melitopol stressed, the occupiers threaten teachers, including with deportation, if they do not immediately start working on Russian programs.