Occupants search and threaten teachers in Melitopol - mayor

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, Russian terrorists come with searches to teachers and take away their gadgets. Thus, the Russians check whether they work online with children and whether they conduct lessons according to the Ukrainian education program.
On the evening of February 5, in the Telegram channel, said the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.
He noted that the Russians are trying to force Ukrainian teachers to teach children according to the Russian program, but most teachers refuse.
According to the mayor, there are currently 2,900 teachers in the city, less than 300 have agreed to cooperate with the enemy. He stressed that mainly technical workers of educational institutions agreed to cooperate with the enemy.
As the mayor of Melitopol stressed, the occupiers threaten teachers, including with deportation, if they do not immediately start working on Russian programs.
