Occupants shelled three districts of Kharkiv region, two civilians were injured

12:08 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On Tuesday, January 3, the Russian military fired at the border settlements in the Kupyansky, Chuguevsky and Kharkov regions of the region. Two civilians were injured in the attack.



This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov.



Kupyansk, Volchansk, Strelka, Dvuhletnaya and other settlements were under fire. Houses were damaged in Volchansk, fire trucks were damaged in the urban-type settlement Dvurechnaya.



Two men aged 42 and 72 were injured in the Kupyansky district during the day. They were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.



Investigators opened criminal proceedings under the article "Violation of the laws and customs of war" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



Demining continues in the area. During the day, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service neutralized 76 explosive objects.