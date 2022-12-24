Invaders fired from "hail" residential sector of the Liman, there is a dead

17:33 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, November 29, Russian troops hit the residential sector of Liman, Donetsk region, with a Grad multiple launch rocket system.. The shelling resulted in at least one dead and three wounded.



This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

“The occupiers attacked the residential sector with the Grad MLRS. One person died, three were injured,” he wrote.

The wounded are receiving medical care.



In addition, according to the head of the Donetsk Police Department, Pavel Kirilenko, at night and in the morning, the Russians were shelling along the entire front line.



So, in the Volnovakha direction, periodic shelling of Ugledar and its environs continues.



In the Donetsk direction, Maryinka, Krasnogorovka and Konstantinovka in the Maryinsky community, as well as Kurakhovo, came under shelling.



In the Gorlovsky direction, 2 houses were damaged: in the North Toretsky and Nikolaevka of the Konstantinovsky community. Also under shelling are Chasov Yar, Paraskoveevka, Yakovlevka, Bakhmutskoye of the Soledar community and Mayorskaya station of the Svetlodar community.



In the Lisichansk direction, namely in the Siver community, one person was injured.