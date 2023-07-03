Occupants attacked residential buildings in Kharkiv region

11:33 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The invaders carried out a new series of attacks on the Kharkiv region, causing damage to residential buildings. This information was confirmed on Monday, July 3, by Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RA).



According to his statement, Russian troops launched an airstrike in the Pletenevka area of the Chuguevsky district in the Slobozhansky direction.. Mortar and artillery attacks were also carried out in the areas of Kazachya Lopan and Volchansk.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery and mortar shelling in the villages of Masyutovka, Kislovka and Berestovoye.



In addition, on July 2, at 12:05 pm, the occupiers attacked the village of Kurilovka in the Kupyansky district, as a result of which the roofs and windows of residential buildings were damaged.



At 14:40, the village of Shiykovka, Izyumsky District, came under fire, and at 18:50, enemy armed forces fired mines at the villages of Kislovka and Kruglyakovka, Kupyansky District.



Oleg Sinegubov also said that the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service (GSChS) in the Kharkiv region seized and neutralized 29 explosive items.