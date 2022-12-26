The occupiers launched a missile attack on the Dnepropetrovsk region

At night, the invaders fired several rockets along the Dnieper, according to the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA, Valentin Reznichenko.
According to him, the invaders got into a private enterprise.
The head of the OVA added that the details of the shelling are now being clarified.
In turn, the head of the Dnipro Defense Headquarters, Gennady Korban, said that in the area of st.. Dneprostalevsky burning containers with oil.
Residents are asked not to comment on social media.
