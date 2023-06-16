Invaders inflicted 75 strikes on the Zaporozhye region, causing destruction

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have carried out 75 attacks on the Zaporozhye region, causing destruction.
Chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional City Administration Yuriy Malashko announced this in his Telegram account.
To provide assistance, Zaporozhye was allocated field hospitals for 50 victims.
As a result of the shelling, private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged, but no people were injured.
