Invaders inflicted 75 strikes on the Zaporozhye region, causing destruction

10:24 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have carried out 75 attacks on the Zaporozhye region, causing destruction.



Chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional City Administration Yuriy Malashko announced this in his Telegram account.

"The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure: 75 shellings were recorded in 16 settlements per day. Aviation launched an attack on Novodanilovka, and UAVs Stepnoe, MLRS Gulyaipole and Preobrazhenka were also involved in two attacks. In addition, 70 artillery strikes were carried out on Novoandreevka, Malaya Tokmachka, Krasnoye, Malinovka, Stepnoy and Kamensky.

To provide assistance, Zaporozhye was allocated field hospitals for 50 victims.



As a result of the shelling, private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged, but no people were injured.