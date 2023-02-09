The invaders covered the Donetsk region with fire, there are dead

10:04 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of shelling by the Russian invaders of the Donetsk region, two residents of Bakhmut were killed during the day on February 8.



This was announced by the head of the OVA Pavel Kirilenko.



At about midnight, the Russians fired artillery from the Grodovskaya community, which was relatively remote from the front - there was 1 wound in the New Economics, the church was damaged. The surroundings of Kramatorsk also came under fire - the territory of the enterprise was damaged.



In the Volnovakha direction, 2 houses were damaged in the Epiphany of the Ugledar community; A rocket attack damaged a building in Bogatyr.



In the Donetsk direction, 5 shellings in the Kurakhovsky community. Novoselidovo suffered the most: a kindergarten, an outpatient clinic, a family leisure center, a residential building and an enterprise were damaged. Also, the neighborhoods of Kurakhovo and Trudovoye came under fire - fortunately, without casualties.



In the Gorlovsky direction, the Russians launched a missile attack on Konstantinovka and fired twice from artillery at Ivanopol - a house and a warehouse were damaged in the village. In New York, 9 floors were damaged.



In the Lisichansk direction , a residential two-story building in Seversk was damaged - no one was injured.