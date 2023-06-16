The occupiers mine the "Crimean Titan". What could be the threat?

19:25 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As it became known from the message of the head of the Kherson regional military administration Alexander Prokudin, the Russians are preparing another provocation at the Crimean Titan chemical plant in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The plant is located on the Perekop Isthmus, just a few kilometers from the Kherson region.

"According to the resistance forces, the Russians are preparing another provocation at the chemical plant in Armyansk, temporarily occupied Crimea. They brought explosives to the territory of the Crimean Titan plant and bypass the territory. If an explosion occurs, its consequences will be felt for Crimea, part of mainland Ukraine, Turkey, and even for the aggressor state itself. We are clearly aware of the threat to our people, we constantly monitor the situation and are ready to promptly respond to all threats that may arise," Prokudin said.

The Dean of the Faculty of Biology, Geography and Ecology of Kherson State University (KSU), Doctor of Geography, Professor Igor Pilipenko spoke about the possible consequences of explosions at this enterprise. According to him, the consequences, first of all, can be felt by people who are within a radius of 25 km from the epicenter of such an explosion.. One of the signs of emissions is that all metal objects, including those in houses, become covered with sticky rust. Nature reacts instantly: the leaves on the trees may suddenly turn yellow, the smell of acid will be felt in the air. Under the influence of toxic substances, many animals and birds die.

Among the first signs of human poisoning, first of all, there is a noticeable effect on the respiratory organs, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose and cough, allergic reactions and visual impairment are possible, convulsions and loss of consciousness are possible.

To reduce risks, you should immediately leave the area of chemical contamination. If this is not possible, then you must immediately go into the room and seal it by closing windows, chimneys, ventilation hatches and cracks in window frames.

The head of the press center of the Defense and Security Forces of the South, Natalya Gumenyuk, said on the air of the National Telethon that the enemy had previously used similar blackmail schemes at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.