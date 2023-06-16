Occupiers seize Ukrainian documents for cars in Kherson region

19:51 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Russian invaders stepped up in seizing Ukrainian driver's licenses and documents for cars from local owners.



Information about this appeared on the website of the National Resistance Center today, May 31.



Russian occupiers are seizing Ukrainian driver's licenses and documents for vehicles from owners of civilian cars in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

"The occupiers have stepped up patrols in these territories, stopping civilian vehicles at checkpoints and checking drivers' documents.. If the driver has Ukrainian documents, they are confiscated, and the owner is added to special lists.

In addition, the Russian occupiers are conducting searches in private homes in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region in order to detect partisans.