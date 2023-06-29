Occupiers attacked residential areas of Kherson, there are casualties

18:57 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the afternoon of June 29, the occupiers attacked the residential areas of Kherson, which resulted in the death of two people, as well as two injured.



This information was disseminated by the chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration Alexander Prokudin through the Telegram channel, as well as the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"The army of the Russian Federation again attacked the residential areas of the city, inflicting fire strikes on them. Residential buildings, a medical facility, a company car and a city school, where the Point of Invincibility was deployed, were damaged," Prokudin said.

According to him, two civilians, a 34-year-old and a 51-year-old man, were injured as a result of the shelling.. They were taken to the hospital with burns to their limbs and face.



At 15.57 hours, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office confirmed that two people were killed as a result of a strike by Russian security forces on Kherson.



As a result of the attack, storage facilities were destroyed, and other civilian infrastructure was damaged by debris.