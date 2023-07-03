The invaders attacked the Zaporozhye region: 75 attacks per day

11:18 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the armed forces of the Russian Federation have carried out 75 attacks in 20 settlements of the Zaporozhye region. On Monday night, a missile strike was recorded on the private sector in the Kushugum community.



Information about this was spread by the chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration Yuriy Malashko.



In just a day, the occupying troops carried out 75 attacks that affected 20 cities and villages of the region.



Russian aviation attacked Orekhov, while unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Malinovka. Levadnoye and Novodarovka were subjected to 6 rocket attacks from MLRS, and Tavrichesky, Gulyaipole, Orekhov, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Levadnoe, Pyatikhatki, Primorskoye and Kamenskoye suffered from 64 artillery attacks.



Three local residents living in the Middle Zone settlements of the Zaporozhye region were injured: a 40-year-old man in Tavrichesky, an 80-year-old woman in Preobrazhenka and a 46-year-old man in Orekhov.



Also recorded 33 cases of destruction.