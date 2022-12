12:50 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of December 22, Russian invaders fired cluster munitions at the village of Kamyshevakha, Zaporozhye region.



This was reported on the website of the Kamyshevo territorial community.

"Russian invaders struck with cluster munitions at the village of Kamyshevakha. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were damaged. There were no wounded," the report says.

The village council asks residents to be careful not to touch the remnants of ammunition, but to report them to the police or the State Emergency Service.