The invaders attacked Kurakhovo in the Donetsk region

As a result of a rocket attack by Russian fighters on the village of Kurakhovo, Donetsk region, on December 7, at least 6 people were killed and five were injured.



This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.

"A powerful blow to Kurakhovo. According to operational data, at least six civilians were killed, five were injured. The Russian invaders struck at the center. Under fire were the market, bus station, gas stations, residential buildings. Another crime of Russians on our land - we fix it and overcome the consequences. The invaders will answer for everything. Only people cannot be returned - sincere condolences to their families," the head of the OVA wrote and posted a video of the consequences of the shelling.