The invaders attacked the Kherson region 28 times: details from the head of the OVA

10:20 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the invaders carried out 28 attacks on the Kherson region. This information was made public on June 5 by the chairman of the regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin.



Prokudin noted that the enemy fired a total of 176 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft at cities and villages in the region.