The invaders attacked the Kherson region 28 times: details from the head of the OVA

10:20 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the invaders carried out 28 attacks on the Kherson region. This information was made public on June 5 by the chairman of the regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin.

Prokudin noted that the enemy fired a total of 176 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft at cities and villages in the region.
"The Russian military attacked residential areas of the region's settlements, and also attacked the territory and buildings of a plant and a utility company in the Berislav region. As a result of Russian aggression, two people were injured," the head of the regional military administration stressed.