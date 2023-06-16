The invaders attacked the ammonia pipeline in Kharkov and two districts - UVA

07:53 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region, an ammonia pipeline was damaged as a result of shelling by Russian invaders. Hits were also recorded in the Slobodsky and Shevchenkovsky districts in the city of Kharkov.



This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (ROA), Oleg Sinegubov.



According to him, as a result of enemy attacks, the pipeline was depressurized.. Currently, there is a headquarters in the region dealing with the elimination of the consequences of this situation.



All necessary services are on the scene. In subsequent reports, Sinegubov noted that measurements taken in the city of Kupyansk did not reveal the presence of ammonia in the air.

"Specialists working at the scene of the incident, previously reported that there is no threat of the spread of hazardous substances in the Kupyansk community," he said.

He also added that in nearby settlements, closer to the border with Russia, such as Kucherovka, Sinkovka and Petropavlovka, measurements continue.. Pollution levels are monitored.



At 00:00, the head of the OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported arrivals in the Shevchenkovsky and Slobodsky districts in Kharkiv. Previously, it was indicated that these were S-300 missiles.