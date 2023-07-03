Occupation of Lisichansk: residents deprived of medical care

Residents of the temporarily occupied Lisichansk are deprived of the opportunity to receive medical care, since the Russian invaders have turned all medical institutions in the city into military hospitals.
This information was shared by the head of the Lisichanskaya GVA Valery Shibiko.
According to him, many Russian military personnel appeared in the city.. Some areas are closed to local residents.
He also added that the invaders opened several pharmacies in Lisichansk, but due to inflated prices, residents of the city cannot afford to buy medicines.
In addition, Shibiko noted that mobile communications are available only in some areas of Lisichansk.. The Russian military carefully monitors and checks the phones of local residents at checkpoints - for calling Ukrainian numbers, the invaders can detain residents and take repressive measures.
