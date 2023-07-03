Occupation of Lisichansk: residents deprived of medical care

08:04 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Residents of the temporarily occupied Lisichansk are deprived of the opportunity to receive medical care, since the Russian invaders have turned all medical institutions in the city into military hospitals.



This information was shared by the head of the Lisichanskaya GVA Valery Shibiko.

"The invaders managed to connect electricity to a limited extent in order to serve about five thousand subscribers ... We have serious problems with water supply. As a result of intense fighting, a poisonous substance got into the groundwater. The water that is currently supplied is suitable only for technical needs, but not for drinking. In addition, there will certainly be problems with heating ... They promise us that something will be done, but a year has passed, and they say that they cannot fulfill their promises because of the shelling ... In my opinion, they simply do not have the intention to do so," said Shibiko.



According to him, many Russian military personnel appeared in the city.. Some areas are closed to local residents.

"At the moment, all the medical institutions that worked with us have turned into hospitals where wounded enemy soldiers are being treated.. The front line is very close, and serious battles are taking place there, so the number of wounded is very high, and they simply do not have the time, resources, or medicines to provide any services to civilians," the head of the GVA said.

He also added that the invaders opened several pharmacies in Lisichansk, but due to inflated prices, residents of the city cannot afford to buy medicines.



In addition, Shibiko noted that mobile communications are available only in some areas of Lisichansk.. The Russian military carefully monitors and checks the phones of local residents at checkpoints - for calling Ukrainian numbers, the invaders can detain residents and take repressive measures.