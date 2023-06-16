Occupation of Berdyansk: three large enemy ships arrived at the port

18:11 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Three large enemy ships arrived in the port of the Ukrainian city of Berdyansk temporarily occupied by Russian invaders.

This is reported by the Berdyansk city military administration.

Three large ships arrived at the Berdyansk port. The occupying forces continue to violate the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
 
"The countdown to the disappearance of the invaders has already begun. We hope that these vessels will face opposition from our servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the GVA said in a statement.