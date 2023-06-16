Occupation of Berdyansk: three large enemy ships arrived at the port

Three large enemy ships arrived in the port of the Ukrainian city of Berdyansk temporarily occupied by Russian invaders.
This is reported by the Berdyansk city military administration.
Three large ships arrived at the Berdyansk port. The occupying forces continue to violate the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
This is reported by the Berdyansk city military administration.
Three large ships arrived at the Berdyansk port. The occupying forces continue to violate the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments