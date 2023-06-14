Occupation authorities in Crimea seize property from citizens of Ukraine

19:23 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian occupiers illegally take property from Ukrainian citizens who do not have a Russian passport. Russian collaborators are brought in to replace them.



The Center for National Resistance reports these wrongdoings.



In the occupied regions, the invaders have been suppressing Ukrainians for almost a year now, who refuse to switch to Russian documents. In this regard, the occupying authorities in Crimea began to illegally seize property from Ukrainian citizens who did not recognize Russian citizenship during the occupation.



Instead of the former owners, the Russians are populating the confiscated buildings with representatives of the occupying forces and collaborators who fled from the south of Ukraine.