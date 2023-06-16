The occupation authorities of the Russian Federation kidnapped a Ukrainian journalist and her husband in Melitopol

17:05 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Journalist Irina Levchenko and her husband Alexander were kidnapped in occupied Melitopol and are in inhuman conditions.



For a long time their whereabouts remained unknown until the Center for Journalistic Solidarity reported the incident.



According to the information, on May 6 in Melitopol, occupied by Russian troops, journalist Irina Levchenko and her husband Alexander disappeared without a trace. Two weeks later, it became known that they were detained by the occupying authorities without explanation.



Irina Levchenko previously worked as a journalist for well-known national publications, but she and her husband are now retired.



According to the Center for Journalistic Solidarity, the abductees are held in cruel conditions, almost without food, in a cold basement on a concrete floor, where they are subjected to physical and mental torture..



They are falsely accused of terrorism. Later, Irina was transferred to another place, but the exact location remains unknown.



Journalists demand that the occupying authorities of Melitopol stop breaking the law, comply with international norms in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and return freedom to veteran journalist Irina Levchenko and her husband Alexander.



The Center calls on colleagues, public and professional organizations, as well as all citizens of Ukraine and the international community to unite in the fight for the release of the kidnapped couple.