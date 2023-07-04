Occupation authorities began "de-Ukrainization" of Donetsk region

12:11 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, the occupying authorities began the process of "de-Ukrainization" of the region and took measures to push through the Russian identity.



This is reported by the Center for National Resistance.



Particular emphasis was placed on the "DNR", where a campaign has been launched to replace signs, plates and signboards with the Ukrainian language with Russian counterparts.



According to the information, the population of any locality has the opportunity to apply for the replacement of signs with the requirement to make appropriate changes, subject to confirmation from the utilities.