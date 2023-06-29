The occupying forces have increased pressure on teenagers in the Zaporizhia region

15:47 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the murder of Tigran Hovhannisyan and Nikita Khanganov in Berdyansk in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region, the Russian occupation forces increased pressure on minors.



Information about this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, via the Telegram messenger.

"After the murder of two teenagers who supported the Ukrainian position in Berdyansk, the occupiers began to terrorize the children," Fedorov said.



According to the mayor, the invaders in the occupied Melitopol are checking teenagers' mobile phones for subscriptions to Ukrainian media and official channels.. In addition, parents are summoned to the commandant's office and threatened with reprisals.



The deportation of entire families has become one of the punishments for expressing a pro-Kraine position. Previously, these families were deported on foot to Zaporozhye, but now they are being sent to Russia.