10:26 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the area of Pobedny and Annovka in the Zaporozhye region, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation destroyed the dams of a cascade of ponds, having previously filled them with water to the maximum level.



This is reported by the military blogger Anatoly Stefan.



According to him, such actions of the Rashists were taken in order to prevent the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).



As a result of the destruction of the dams, the route to Kherson was flooded, and the fields with plantations are completely washed by water.



Locals forced to gather fish in flooded fields. However, these actions of the enemy will not be able to stop the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.