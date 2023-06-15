Restrictions in getting water: problems with pumping stations in the Dnieper

11:45 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to problems with electricity supply, residents of Dnipropetrovsk region are limited in getting water. The chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, informs about this in his message to Telegram.



As a result of the blackout of the pumping stations of the Dnepr-Western Donbass water utility, the Sinelnikovsky city water utility is forced to impose restrictions on the supply of water to the homes of residents of the Sinelnikovsky and Pavlogradsky districts.



According to the note, in the city of Sinelnikovo, there is a partial lack of water on the upper floors of residential buildings, while on the lower floors, water is supplied without pressure.



Nikolai Lukashuk urges residents to create water supplies, as the reservoirs still contain some.



It is planned to restore water supply no earlier than 13:00, however, work to start the stations may take longer.