Odessa provider for 250 hryvnias per month broadcast TV channels of Russians and militants to customers

17:06 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers exposed in Odessa a provider that provided unimpeded access to the broadcast of propaganda TV channels and Internet resources of Russia and militants controlled by it.



This was reported in the Office of the Attorney General.



The names of the provider were not named in the message, but they noted that the company has been participating in public procurement for the provision of services for state institutions and military units of the Odessa region since 2016.



Investigators say the company did not implement the blocking, as required by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council. At the same time, employees set up the equipment in such a way that users for three thousand hryvnias could freely access television, Russian Internet resources and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.



Clients must also pay 250 hryvnia monthly as a subscription fee.



Searches have already been carried out at the company's office and equipment locations, telecommunications devices and traffic recordings have been seized. Law enforcement officers also found a device that could provide wireless data exchange with unrecognized Transnistria.



In fact, proceedings were opened under the articles "Infringement on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine" and "Collaboration activities."