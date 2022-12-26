Odessa region: mass poisoning of employees from the operation of the generator

10:13 24 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Odessa region, employees of one of the organizations in the city of Ovidiopol, due to violation of the rules for using the generator, were poisoned by carbon monoxide. This was announced on Friday, December 23, at the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine.

"In the evening in Ovidiopol there was a massive carbon monoxide poisoning of employees of one of the organizations of the city. After receiving a call to number 103, four ambulances were sent to the place, because according to preliminary data, there were already nine victims," the report says.

On the spot, it turned out that the poisoning occurred due to violation of the rules for using the generator.. Five victims were taken to the hospital in a state of moderate severity. The rest, after providing medical assistance on the spot, refused hospitalization.

Earlier it was reported that cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have become more frequent in Ukraine.

It was also reported that a married couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Transcarpathia.